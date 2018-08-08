The detective investigating Susan Rohde’s death drank Johnny Walker Blue Label whisky at 11am while taking a witness’s statement‚ the High Court in Cape Town was told on Wednesday.

Brendan Miller‚ who heads the Atlantic Seaboard business of Lew Geffen/Sotheby’s International Realty‚ said Sergeant Marlon Appolis asked for a glass of the R2‚300-a-bottle tipple when he arrived at his Fresnaye home.

Miller told Graham van der Spuy‚ the defence advocate for murder accused Jason Rohde‚ that Appolis’s colleagues and other company staff drank tea and coffee.

The estate agent was testifying for the defence in Rohde’s trial‚ in which the former Lew Geffen/Sotheby’s CEO is accused of killing his wife at a company conference at Spier‚ near Stellenbosch‚ in July 2016.