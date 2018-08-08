The executive board of the South African Institution of Civil Engineering (SAICE) on Wednesday apologised unreservedly for a column written by its CEO‚ Manglin Pillay‚ and the distress it caused.

It said Pillay had apologised for the article and would still remain its CEO.

In the column‚ published in the Civil Engineering magazine July edition‚ Pillay questioned whether South Africa should be investing heavily in attracting women into science‚ technology‚ engineering and mathematics fields.

According to his column‚ evidence from research showed women were “predisposed” to caring and people-orientated careers.

The article was also posted on his LinkedIn account. In it‚ he said “most women” at a certain age “prefer to work part-time or dedicate themselves completely to child rearing or pursuing other meaningful exploits generally related to caring”‚ the Sunday Times reported at the weekend.