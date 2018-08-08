Teen's body recovered from river in northern KwaZulu-Natal

Police Search and Rescue divers had the grim task of hauling the naked body of a teenage girl from a river in northern KwaZulu-Natal on Tuesday.

It is understood that the 15-year-old girl was reported missing on Friday‚ after she disappeared from her home.

Her body was found floating in a river in the remote Ngcongangconga area‚ outside Nsuze.

Divers braved frigid water in a deep section of the river to recover the teenager’s body‚ after trekking 10km with their gear to the spot where she was found.

Police are investigating her disappearance.