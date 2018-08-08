South Africa

'The 5km radius will be a thing of the past' - Lesufi proposes changes to school admissions

08 August 2018 - 13:14 By Nomahlubi Jordaan
Panyaza Lesufi.
Panyaza Lesufi.
Image: VATHISWA RUSELO

Government schools will no longer be allowed to admit pupils based on the proximity of their parents' home or work address - if Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi gets his way.

At a news conference on Wednesday‚ the MEC and provincial education department said members of the public have until August 29 to comment on the amendments to regulations relating to the admission of pupils in public schools.

"Among others‚ the published amendments propose that public schools in the province will no longer unfairly discriminate against pupils on the basis of race‚ language‚ ethnicity‚ origin‚ culture‚ colour‚ age‚ religion conscience‚ belief‚ sexual orientation‚ HIV status or any other illnesses‚" said Lesufi.

"You may not be aware‚ but there are schools that go to the extent of asking a clinic whether this child is HIV-positive or not before they admit them."

Lesufi said the department will also do away with the requirement of accepting pupils according to how far they live from the school.

"The 5km radius will be a thing of the past‚" he said.

Furthermore‚ according to the draft amendments‚ a pupil may not be denied admission because the parent is unable to pay or has not paid school fees. "If a domestic worker works in a particular area and wants to take a child to a school that is close‚ that domestic worker cannot be discriminated against‚" said Lesufi.

Other criteria used by the department to place pupils include the curriculum‚ siblings currently at the school‚ representative type and school structure.

READ MORE:

Deadline looms for Gauteng school placements

Gauteng parents whose children have been offered places in Grades 1 and 8 have until August 16 to accept the department of education's placement ...
News
2 hours ago

No food for Eastern Cape pupils after education department bungle

A blunder by the Eastern Cape education department has seen thousands of pupils go hungry at 35 primary schools.
News
1 day ago

Most read

  1. Eskom confirms police and internal probes against 11 former top staff South Africa
  2. Man who raped aunt who raised him is jailed for life South Africa
  3. WATCH | 'Drunk' cop filmed outside Sandton police station South Africa
  4. New genre of AI programs take computer hacking to another level World
  5. Times Select launches paywall and smart new app News

Latest Videos

Car wash employee ploughs customer’s car into traffic
Musk considers taking Tesla private
X