Three people were killed and 20 others injured when a bus rear-ended a truck on the N12 highway near the Khutala offramp in Ogies‚ Mpumalanga‚ on Wednesday morning.

ER24 paramedics‚ along with other emergency services‚ arrived on the scene at at 7am and found that the bus and truck in the left-hand lane of the road.

Several people were found outside the vehicles while four others were trapped inside the bus.

“Paramedics assessed the patients and found that three of the entrapped patients had sustained numerous injuries and showed no signs of life. Unfortunately‚ nothing could be done for them and they were declared dead‚” ER24 said in a statement.

It said rescue services used specialised rescue tools to free the fourth entrapped patient.

“Once freed‚ paramedics assessed the patients and found that approximately 20 people had sustained minor to serious injuries.”

The details surrounding this incident are not yet known but local authorities were on the scene for further investigation.