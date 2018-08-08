South Africa

WATCH | 'Drunk' cop filmed outside Sandton police station

08 August 2018 - 14:21 By Timeslive
Image: Elvis Ntombela

Gauteng police on Wednesday confirmed that a man who was filmed outside the Sandton police station and who appeared drunk is a policeman.

A video surfaced of the man who was outside the police station. While initially it was claimed he was an on-duty officer, police state he was off-duty but is now facing a sanction.

The police said the incident happened on July 13.

The entrance to the police station was crowded because the Democratic Alliance was about to lay charges of fraud‚ racketeering and corruption against VBS Mutual Bank executives and its majority shareholder‚ Vele Investments.

“It has since been confirmed that the man on the video is a police member who was off-duty and on vacation leave on the day of the incident‚” Gauteng police spokeswoman Brigadier Mathapelo Peters said.

Peters said Gauteng Police Commissioner Lieutenant-General Deliwe de Lange has sanctioned an urgent departmental investigation into this matter.

