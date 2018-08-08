WATCH | Man robbed at Small Street Mall as indifferent shoppers walk on
A video that appears to show a robbery in broad daylight has sparked outrage on social media.
The video, which started making the rounds on Tuesday, appears to show a man struggling with three men at Small Street Mall in the Johannesburg city centre. As onlookers watch from a safe distance, he tries to fight them off, but they eventually pin him to the ground then make off with their ill-gotten gains.
The victim is left sitting dazed in the middle of the mall as indifferent shoppers walk past. No one stops to help him.
While it's unclear when the video was shot, it has sparked outrage on social media, including from the city's number one citizen:
A National disgrace. Please I am appealing to law abiding citizens to support us when we decisively deal with these criminals @AsktheChiefJMPD @JMPDSafety @SAPoliceService @MichaelSun168 https://t.co/FcFT7P5P2V— Herman Mashaba (@HermanMashaba) August 8, 2018
jozi 🤧😷😩 Small Street mall. This kind of thuggery happens every single day...... lets help each other tu?!!!!! #RT pic.twitter.com/wZANbqkUTJ— BOBO SLAY QUEEN 👑 (@bobombhele) August 7, 2018
Maybe, but a helping hand afterwards is a nice gesture. I was scared in Small Street Mall in the 90's, it has always been a problem. We need officers stationed there to help our people walk safely.— Stormyweather (@GailLutz1) August 8, 2018
Visible policing after that video went viral on YouTube and Twitter. I saw Small street Mall security guards...not sure of their purpose there. I asked the security, he have no knowledge . So much for security pic.twitter.com/NpcJpfTjCa— Shane Rule (@RuleShane) August 8, 2018
You won't see me in Joburg City Centre till your #BuildingNewJozi programme has solved this sort of crime that happened a couple days ago in Small Street Mall👇🏿 To hell with Joburg Inner City pic.twitter.com/jc7kk32UDg— Monghadi Mazambi (@MonghadiMazambi) August 7, 2018
The outcry appears to have prompted a spike in visible policing by the Johannesburg Metro Police, which tweeted that patrols were underway in the area:
#BuyaMthetho— AsktheChiefJMPD (@AsktheChiefJMPD) August 8, 2018
Our @JMPDSafety on Foot patrols visibility policing underway in Commissioner and Lillian Ngoyi and Small Street Mall in the InnerCity.
The @CityofJoburgZA cannot be ruled by criminals who torment our communities!#SaferJoburg #VisiblePolicing pic.twitter.com/JuxiM8ZeSU