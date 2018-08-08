South Africa

WATCH | Man robbed at Small Street Mall as indifferent shoppers walk on

08 August 2018 - 14:08 By TimesLIVE

A video that appears to show a robbery in broad daylight has sparked outrage on social media. 

The video, which started making the rounds on Tuesday, appears to show a man struggling with three men at Small Street Mall in the Johannesburg city centre. As onlookers watch from a safe distance, he tries to fight them off, but they eventually pin him to the ground then make off with their ill-gotten gains.

The victim is left sitting dazed in the middle of the mall as indifferent shoppers walk past. No one stops to help him.

While it's unclear when the video was shot, it has sparked outrage on social media, including from the city's number one citizen:

The outcry appears to have prompted a spike in visible policing by the Johannesburg Metro Police, which tweeted that patrols were underway in the area:  

