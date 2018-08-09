Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) Gauteng chairperson Mandisa Mashego on Thursday took a swipe at Rhodes University and the police ministry for failing to protect victims of rape and sexual assault in universities.

Speaking at the sombre funeral of Rhodes University student Khensani Maseko who committed suicide after allegedly being raped earlier this year‚ Mashego called Rhodes University management hypocrites‚ saying their policies do not protect the rights of rape victims.

She also lashed out at Police Minister Bheki Cele‚ who was present at the funeral‚ for not making a commitment to end the scourge of gender-based violence.

Maseko’s mother‚ Thembi Thobile Maseko‚ wept uncontrollably and struggled to walk as her daughter’s white coffin was put into the hearse.

Cele and Rhodes University vice chancellor Dr Sizwe Mabizela were among the dignitaries that attended the funeral‚ which was held at the Nasrec Memorial Park in Johannesburg on Thursday.

“Rhodes University are the biggest hypocrites. They harbour rapists and are actually the ones encouraging rape at Rhodes‚” Mashego charged.

“I want to say to Rhodes today: you are cowards. You have taken away our former SRC deputy president and for that we will never forgive you. You have blocked her from opening a case at the police station. She would have been alive today‚ if you did not do that.

“Those useless policies that you have that deal with sexual offences are not helping our children. You must drop those policies and‚ in fact‚ the minister of police must put satellite police stations to protect our children at every university. This thing of police officers being bribed by university executives must come to an end.