South Africa

Gender-based violence is capitalism’s fault: Numsa

09 August 2018 - 17:09 By Nico Gous
Numsa is blaming capitalism for violence against women.
Numsa is blaming capitalism for violence against women.
Image: Tebogo Letsie

The “extreme” violence against women is a symptom of “the capitalist system in crisis”.

So said trade union the National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (Numsa) on Women’s Day on Thursday.

“Capitalism has created a system where bodies‚ and particularly the bodies of women‚ are worthless in order to make it easier to exploit them for profit‚” Numsa spokesperson Phakamile Hlubi-Majola said.

Numsa did not celebrate Women’s Day and said it would not do so until women were liberated. They believe the path to a “genuinely” equal society was to destroy capitalism.

“The capitalist system has compounded the suffering of the working class majority by creating a society where only the wealthy 1% are free to live a life of freedom‚ wealth and opportunity‚ whilst the majority are expected to suffer the effects of crippling poverty‚ unemployment and inequality.”

Hlubi-Majola said the capitalist system did not value the lives of the working class majority.

“It is no surprise that the African woman will suffer more than any other group because her sex‚ class and gender intersect in ways that ensure that she is at the bottom of the hierarchy of lives that matter within the capitalist system.”

READ MORE: 

Khensani’s rapist is a ‘murderer’ and must take full responsibility for her death – Julius Malema

EFF leader Julius Malema has described the man who allegedly raped Rhodes University student Khensani Maseko as a “murderer” who must take full ...
Politics
2 hours ago

SA has failed its women: Ramaphosa

South Africa has failed its women and their constitutional rights‚ President Cyril Ramaphosa said on Thursday.
Politics
3 hours ago

WATCH | Why SA's women don't have that much to celebrate on Women's Day

South African women don't seem to have that much to celebrate this Women's Day.
News
10 hours ago

Most read

  1. Numsa threatens another strike as wage negotiations with Eskom drag on South Africa
  2. Gender-based violence is capitalism’s fault: Numsa South Africa
  3. ‘Your passing has left a gaping and bleeding hole in my heart’ - Khensani’s ... South Africa
  4. Fire leaves scores homeless in East London South Africa
  5. Times Select launches paywall and smart new app News

Latest Videos

Car wash employee ploughs customer’s car into traffic
Musk considers taking Tesla private
X