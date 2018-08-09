South Africa

Man critical after legs caught in industrial machine

09 August 2018 - 13:02 By Timeslive
A man was left critically injured on August 9, 2018, following an industrial accident at a factory in Krugersdorp.
Image: ER24

A 29-year-old man is in a critical condition after his legs were trapped in a large machine in an industrial accident at a factory in Krugersdorp‚ west of Johannesburg‚ on Thursday morning.

ER24 spokesman Russel Meiring said rescue paramedics and factory workers had to cut open the machine to free the man.

“Paramedics assessed the man and found that he was in a critical condition‚ having sustained serious injuries to both his lower legs. Rescue paramedics‚ along with the workers from the factory‚ cut the machinery apart using a plasma cutter.

“Once freed‚ paramedics treated the man and provided him with advanced life support interventions. The patient was thereafter transported to a nearby private hospital for urgent treatment‚” Meiring said.

