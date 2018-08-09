South Africa

MEC Nkosi-Malobane welcomes arrest of syndicate allegedly involved in cellphone battery tower theft

09 August 2018 - 10:40 By Timeslive
Gauteng's Community Safety MEC Sizakele Nkosi-Malobane.
Gauteng's Community Safety MEC Sizakele Nkosi-Malobane.
Image: Gallo Images / Daily Sun / Christopher Moagi

Gauteng MEC for Community Safety Sizakele Nkosi-Malobane has welcomed the arrest of three alleged members of a syndicate accused of stealing batteries from cellphone towers belonging to MTN and Vodacom.

The three suspects were arrested on Wednesday in Garsfontein‚ Pretoria East. About 16 Vodacom batteries and 24 MTN batteries were stolen from Carletonville.

Nkosi-Malobane said the arrests followed an integrated law enforcement operation conducted by Gauteng Organised Crime together with private security companies‚ the South African Police Service (SAPS) K9 Unit and flying squad after a tip off regarding the syndicate that is stealing batteries from cellphone towers and selling them to neighbouring countries.

“During the operation one house in Garsfontein was searched and the batteries were positively identified by members of Vodacom and MTN cellphone companies. The batteries are valued at a whopping amount of R240‚000. A white Ford Ranger double cab bakkie which was used to transport batteries was confiscated and handed over to Garsfontein SAPS. The three suspects linked to the batteries theft syndicate are currently detained at Garsfontein SAPS‚” Nkosi-Malobane said.

She added: “I am delighted that the partnership between the private security companies and law enforcement agencies in Gauteng is beginning to yield desirable results. The latest arrest of the suspects linked to syndicate cellphone batteries theft is a welcome relief. Cellphone companies have been robbed several times and huge amount of money was lost due to this kind of thefts.

“I am confident that with the evidence at police’s disposal they will be able to present a water-tight case to ensure that these suspects are convicted and receive the highest possible terms behind bars. It is important that our law enforcement agencies should work around the clock to make life difficult for criminals in Gauteng.”

READ MORE: 

Alleged KZN rock-throwers arrested for murder

Three men accused of throwing a rock off a bridge in Tongaat‚ north of Durban‚ killing two people‚ have been arrested for murder.
News
17 hours ago

Four nabbed for 'follow-home' robberies

Gauteng police have arrested four suspects who are suspected of being involved in two “bank-following” robberies.
News
1 day ago

Most read

  1. Teach boys how to treat women, says Cele at Khensani Maseko's funeral South Africa
  2. MEC Nkosi-Malobane welcomes arrest of syndicate allegedly involved in cellphone ... South Africa
  3. South Sudan president Kiir grants Machar, other rebels amnesty Africa
  4. Strong 5.9-magnitude quake jolts Indonesia’s Lombok World
  5. Times Select launches paywall and smart new app News

Latest Videos

Car wash employee ploughs customer’s car into traffic
Musk considers taking Tesla private
X