Six suspects have been arrested in connection with the gruesome deaths of two suspected robbers who were allegedly killed by an angry mob in Makhaza, in the Khayelitsha area, in Cape Town last Sunday.

The two victims‚ who were accused of housebreaking‚ died after being assaulted and set alight by a group of people.

Western Cape police spokesman Lieutenant-Colonel Andrè Traut said members of the Harare Tracing Team had worked tirelessly to apprehend the suspects.

“The endeavours of detectives assigned to the case led them to six suspects last night during a tracing operation. More suspects who have been identified‚ managed to evade an arrest last night‚ and are being sought‚” he said.

He added that the six suspects - a 43-year-old female and five males aged between 24 and 43 – would appear in court in Khayelitsha once they had been charged.

The Provincial Commissioner of the Western Cape‚ Lt-Gen KE Jula, issued a stern warning to community members that the SAPS would not allow them to take the law into their own hands and said that crime could not be addressed by committing another crime.