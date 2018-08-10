The fear of contracting TB and the “unhygienic” living conditions at Westville prison are at the heart of why the man accused of the rape and murder of a seven-year-old girl wants bail.

The 26-year-old‚ who cannot be named until he enters a plea‚ appeared in the Verulam Magistrate’s Court on Friday for a formal bail application.

He was arrested 10 days ago at his home in Waterloo‚ a suburb in the north of Durban‚ near Verulam.

Magistrate Irfaan Khalil ordered that the girl‚ who had been stabbed in the chest and died in hospital after the attack‚ not be named.

In an affidavit read into the record by the man’s attorney‚ Rajendra Khimchand Nathalal‚ he stated he had never seen the girl he was accused of raping and murdering.

“I was alone and my wife had gone to work. I had spent time in the afternoon relaxing with my neighbour and my wife wanted me to go to Spar to purchase supper. While there I withdrew money from an ATM. On returning I noticed my kitchen door open and my appliances had been disconnected‚” he said.

“I was shocked and afraid of the group [who had gathered] outside. I called the police and advised them that someone had broken into my house. While I was in the house the police kicked the door in and entered. I was booted and punched and the police stole the sum of R4‚000‚ my cell phone and my bank card.”

He said he wished to apply for bail while awaiting trial because “I am scared. It is totally unhygienic and I am afraid that I will contract TB. I have recurring nightmares and problems sleeping from my continued incarceration.”

The call centre agent held that he was a pillar of the community who was well respected and honest.

His bail application continues.