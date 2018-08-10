Alleged rock throwers set for court

Three men accused of throwing a rock off a bridge which struck a passing car‚ resulting in the death of Amina Haffejee and her brother‚ seven-year-old Abdur Raheem‚ are expected to appear in the Verulam Magistrate’s court on Friday.

The trio - linked to the murder investigation which has stretched over 8 months - are understood to have been arrested on Wednesday.

On December 27 a boulder was flung from a bridge over the N2 freeway near Tongaat‚ north of Durban.

Amina Haffejee and her brother were in a car travelling from Umhlanga to Stanger when the rock tore into their car.

The rock ripped through the windshield and hit Haffejee‚ the force of impact causing her front passenger seat to fly back and hit her brother‚ who was a passenger at the back. Haffejee’s distraught husband then drove with their bodies to the nearest hospital he could find.

A reward of R250‚000 was offered early in January for information leading to the arrest of those responsible for the bridge boulder attack.

In the same month‚ police questioned six teenagers during their investigation into a spate of rock-throwing attacks. The boys were released without a charge as there was insufficient evidence to link them to open criminal cases.