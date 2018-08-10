While Johannesburg woke to a misty‚ cool morning‚ it is the Free State and Eastern Cape where the South African Weather Service is forecasting strong winds and downpours.

Possible strong straight line winds and heavy downpours have been observed moving towards Clocolan‚ according to the weather service. The Free State as a whole‚ the service added‚ "will be partly cloudy and cold with isolated thundershowers but scattered around Lesotho border".

Disruptive snowfalls are expected over the southern Drakensberg‚ Sneeuberg and Winterberg in the Eastern Cape as well as the south-western high ground of KwaZulu-Natal.

Heavy rainfall is also expected along the coast between Cannon Rocks and Kei Mouth of the Eastern Cape.

The eastern half of the Eastern Cape is cloudy and cold with scattered showers‚ but widespread along the coast. It is very cold in the interior‚ with snow on high lying terrain. In the western half of the Eastern Cape‚ conditions are: "Cloudy and cold with scattered to isolated showers‚ but very cold north of Darlington Dam. Snow is expected on high peaks."