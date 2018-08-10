Struggle stalwart Sophia de Bruyn wants President Cyril Ramaphosa to look into the prosecution of perpetrators of gender-based violence.

“They know the police does not have the skill to properly investigate the cases and they know‚ Mr President‚ that our democracy has not infused police management with the necessary will to put an end to this.”

De Bruyn is one of the survivors from the women’s march to the Union Buildings in Pretoria in 1956 that is celebrated on National Women’s Day. De Bruyn‚ along with Lillian Ngoyi‚ Helen Joseph‚ Rahima Moosa and other compatriots led 20‚000 women to defy the apartheid pass laws that restricted the movement of black people.

“This fills me with a lot of pain and sadness. We did not march against that brutal apartheid regime for our democratic government to treat perpetrators of women abuse with kid gloves.”

She was speaking at the National Women’s Day event on Thursday in Mbekweni‚ Paarl‚ in the Western Cape where Ramaphosa delivered the keynote address.