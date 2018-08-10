A 26-year-old Waterloo man accused of the rape and murder of a 7-year-old girl is expected to appear in the Verulam Magistrate’s court on Friday.

The man was arrested ten days ago and is understood to live in close proximity to where his alleged victim resided.

At his first court appearance on July 31‚ scores of protesters from the community where the girl lived had gathered outside the courthouse objecting to the man being granted bail.

At the time of the man's arrest‚ police spokesperson colonel Thembeka Mbele said the girl had been raped and then stabbed in the chest. The victim was taken to hospital‚ where she succumbed to her injuries.