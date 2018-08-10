South Africa

Man arrested for child rape and murder to appear in court

10 August 2018 - 07:43 By Jeff Wicks
The man is accused of the rape and murder of a 7-year-old girl.
The man is accused of the rape and murder of a 7-year-old girl.
Image: Gallo Images/Thinkstock

A 26-year-old Waterloo man accused of the rape and murder of a 7-year-old girl is expected to appear in the Verulam Magistrate’s court on Friday.

The man was arrested ten days ago and is understood to live in close proximity to where his alleged victim resided.

At his first court appearance on July 31‚ scores of protesters from the community where the girl lived had gathered outside the courthouse objecting to the man being granted bail.

At the time of the man's arrest‚ police spokesperson colonel Thembeka Mbele said the girl had been raped and then stabbed in the chest. The victim was taken to hospital‚ where she succumbed to her injuries.

Most read

  1. Steinhoff's legal woes mount: shareholders to sue for R185-billion Business
  2. Metrorail Gauteng trains suspended after commuters trash 15 carriages South Africa
  3. UN chief calls for investigation of Saudi coalition attack on Yemen bus World
  4. US judge halts mother-daughter deportation: rights group World
  5. Times Select launches paywall and smart new app News

Latest Videos

Car wash employee ploughs customer’s car into traffic
Musk considers taking Tesla private
X