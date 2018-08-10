Four men were arrested in Tzaneen‚ Limpopo‚ on Thursday after police foiled an alleged cash-in transit heist.

“A multidisciplinary team comprising of crime intelligence and a tracking team managed to foil a possible CIT (cash-in-transit) robbery at a filling station and arrested four suspects”, the police said in a statement.

“The team was activated by crime intelligence for a possible CIT robbery at a filling station and they conducted an observation operation.

“They noticed a white VW Polo TSI with MP registration number scouting the place and found that the registration number was false. There were also four suspicious men in the vicinity. As the [officers] approached the Polo and the suspicious men‚ the cash vehicle came in.”

A shootout and car chase ensued between the alleged robbers and the police. The suspects were apprehended‚ with one having suffered a gunshot wound. The police said a fifth suspect‚ who was armed‚ fled the scene on foot. Two vehicles were seized‚ the VW Polo and a silver BMW.

“CIT robberies threaten the safety of our communities as these brazen criminals do not hesitate to shoot their way out when confronted with possible arrest. I have to commend the bravery of our [officers] who did not back down during a shootout and managed to arrest these suspects before they could commit robbery.

"This is the result of the police’s pursuance on stamping the authority of the state. We will continue to squeeze the space of criminals to zero‚” said national police commissioner Khehla Sitole.