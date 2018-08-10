The Gauteng Roads and Transport committee is planning to “urgently” meet transport MEC Ishmael Vadi and Gautrain management agency chief executive Jack van der Merwe to address the ongoing Gautrain strike.

Trains will travel between Pretoria and Park‚ stopping at Centurion‚ Midrand‚ Rosebank and Sandton stations. Passengers travelling from Pretoria to Park stations or from Park to Pretoria stations will no longer be required to change trains at Sandton.

Trains will be available every 15 minutes.

The afternoon peak will be extended to commence at 15h30 instead of 16h00.

During the peak periods (05h45 – 09h00 and 15h30 – 19h00)‚ buses will service Midrand station in addition to Pretoria‚ Centurion‚ Sandton‚ Rosebank and Park stations.

The bus shuttle service between Hatfield and Pretoria stations will continue to operate at peak hours.

In addition‚ a peak period train service will be available every 36 minutes between OR Tambo and Sandton stations‚ stopping at Rhodesfield.

A bus service will also be available every 20 minutes at off-peak hours between OR Tambo and Sandton stations.

Over the upcoming weekend‚ a reduced service will apply:

OR Tambo – Sandton stations (East-West bound):

∙ A train service will be available every 36 minutes between OR Tambo and Sandton stations‚ not stopping at Rhodesfield from 05h45 to 21h00.

Pretoria – Park stations (North-South bound):

∙ Trains will not operate between Pretoria and Park stations.

∙ A bus service will be available to transport passengers between Pretoria and Sandton (every 60 minutes)‚ and between Sandton and Park stations (every 30 minutes).