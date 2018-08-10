Six injured as bus crashes through building
A bus ploughed through the side of a building‚ injuring six people‚ when it swerved to avoid a bakkie travelling on the wrong side of the road in Port Elizabeth on Friday.
Footage of the early morning crash on Settlers Way was captured on CCTV cameras.
M4 Freeway Port Elizabeth @JanineCLee @FatalMoves @jour_maine @ER24EMS @PublicServant24 @GardmedPE @AccidentAwareSA @firstgroup_1 @UnitedTowingSA @_ArriveAlive @AlgoaFMNews @HeraldPE @EWNTraffic @RNEWSZA @TrafficEye_SA pic.twitter.com/3rLVOypWZN— Wolfsburg (@PrecisionTowPE) August 10, 2018
Police spokesperson Warrant Officer Alwin Labans told HeraldLIVE that‚ according to information gathered at the scene‚ the bus was driving out of the city and the bakkie travelling in the opposite direction – against oncoming traffic.
“The driver of the bus then swerved to avoid [a collision]‚” said Labans.
Two other vehicles hit the bus as it swerved. “The bus driver‚ along with a driver from another vehicle and four passengers were injured”.