Police spokesperson Warrant Officer Alwin Labans told HeraldLIVE that‚ according to information gathered at the scene‚ the bus was driving out of the city and the bakkie travelling in the opposite direction – against oncoming traffic.

“The driver of the bus then swerved to avoid [a collision]‚” said Labans.

Two other vehicles hit the bus as it swerved. “The bus driver‚ along with a driver from another vehicle and four passengers were injured”.