South Africa

Six injured as bus crashes through building

10 August 2018 - 14:59 By Timeslive
Two other vehicles hit the bus as it swerved.
Two other vehicles hit the bus as it swerved.
Image: Gallo Images/Thinkstock

A bus ploughed through the side of a building‚ injuring six people‚ when it swerved to avoid a bakkie travelling on the wrong side of the road in Port Elizabeth on Friday.

Footage of the early morning crash on Settlers Way was captured on CCTV cameras.

Police spokesperson Warrant Officer Alwin Labans told HeraldLIVE that‚ according to information gathered at the scene‚ the bus was driving out of the city and the bakkie travelling in the opposite direction – against oncoming traffic.

“The driver of the bus then swerved to avoid [a collision]‚” said Labans.

Two other vehicles hit the bus as it swerved. “The bus driver‚ along with a driver from another vehicle and four passengers were injured”. 

READ MORE: 

Three dead‚ 20 injured in accident on N12 in Mpumalanga

Three people were killed and 20 others injured when a bus rear-ended a truck on the N12 highway near the Khutala offramp in Ogies‚ Mpumalanga‚ on ...
News
2 days ago

Buses on fire‚ taxis on strike and train delays cause commuter nightmare in Cape Town

Commuters already affected by disruption to passenger train services were warned to expect even more woes after three buses were attacked and two ...
News
4 days ago

Most read

  1. Hawks nab abalone syndicate and lab South Africa
  2. Jiba and Mrwebi fight for their jobs South Africa
  3. Home Affairs: It’s not us‚ it’s them South Africa
  4. All eyes on ConCourt for long-awaited ruling on Shaun Abrahams South Africa
  5. Times Select launches paywall and smart new app News

Latest Videos

Car wash employee ploughs customer’s car into traffic
Musk considers taking Tesla private
X