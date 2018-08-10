Three men accused of murder huddled in the dock in the Verulam Magistrate’s Court on Friday‚ eight months after Amina Haffejee and her brother Abdur Raheem were killed when a rock was flung from a bridge hit their car.

Selvan Govender‚ 46‚ Nathan Govender‚ 23‚ and Qiniso Gumbi‚ 21‚ were arrested this week. They each face two counts of murder.

On December 27 Haffejee and her seven-year-old brother Abdur were travelling from Umhlanga Rocks to Stanger when the rock ripped through the windshield. It hit Haffejee and the force of impact caused her passenger seat to fly back and hit Abdur‚ who was sitting behind her. Haffejee’s distraught husband drove to the nearest hospital.

In early January a reward of R250‚000 was offered for information about the rock attack. In the same month‚ police questioned six teenagers during their investigation into a spate of rock-throwing incidents. They were not charged because there was insufficient evidence.

The men will be held in custody until their next appearance in court on August 23.