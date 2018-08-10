A British mother and child‚ apparently in South Africa on holiday‚ were killed on Friday in a crash on the N2 at Zinkwazi‚ about an hour north of Durban.

KZN Emergency Medical Services spokesman Robert McKenzie said the two‚ who were passengers in one of the three vehicles involved in the crash‚ had died. One died on the scene of the accident; the other later succumbed in hospital.

A third person‚ the occupant of another vehicle‚ died at the scene.

IPSS Medical Rescue spokesman Dylan Meyerick said the freeway was closed because of the head-on collision near the Zinkwazi Bridge.

Other people injured were airlifted to hospital.

The accident happened shortly after 3pm. The road reopened at about 6.30pm.