However‚ Eskom said the incident was being investigated. A statement issued by the power utility did not say if foul play was suspected or if the fire was caused by a technical fault.

Last month unions fought with Eskom - which is bankrupt- over their proposed decision to propose no wage increases‚ and some disgruntled workers damaged power stations.

The unions and Eskom have agreed on a wage increase but are now deadlocked over Eskom wishing to charge workers for sabotage of power stations and for striking.

Eskom employees are prohibited from striking as their work is considered an essential service.