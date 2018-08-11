Krugersdorp man shot in suspected robbery

A Krugersdorp man is in a serious condition after being shot during a suspected armed robbery at his home in Mindalore on Friday night.

Netcare 911 spokesman Shawn Herbst said paramedics had responded to reports of a shooting at the house at 9.54pm on Friday evening.

“Reports from the scene indicate that an adult male sustained two gun shot wounds in a suspected armed robbery.

“The patient was treated on scene by an advanced life support paramedic and transported by ambulance in a serious condition to hospital for further treatment‚” Herbst added.