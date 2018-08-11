South Africa

Krugersdorp man shot in suspected robbery

11 August 2018 - 13:00 By Timeslive
Image: Netcare 911

A Krugersdorp man is in a serious condition after being shot during a suspected armed robbery at his home in Mindalore on Friday night.

Netcare 911 spokesman Shawn Herbst said paramedics had responded to reports of a shooting at the house at 9.54pm on Friday evening.

“Reports from the scene indicate that an adult male sustained two gun shot wounds in a suspected armed robbery.

“The patient was treated on scene by an advanced life support paramedic and transported by ambulance in a serious condition to hospital for further treatment‚” Herbst added. 

Most read

  1. Three killed in N2 crash South Africa
  2. Hawks nab abalone syndicate and lab South Africa
  3. Jiba and Mrwebi fight for their jobs South Africa
  4. Home Affairs: It’s not us‚ it’s them South Africa
  5. Times Select launches paywall and smart new app News

Latest Videos

Car wash employee ploughs customer’s car into traffic
Musk considers taking Tesla private
X