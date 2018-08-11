South Africa

Two suspects arrested after attempted hijacking

11 August 2018 - 14:11 By Timeslive
The suspects will appear in the Magistrate’s Court in Strand on Monday.
Image: Thinkstock

Two suspects‚ one of whom was wounded after allegedly pointing a firearm at police‚ were arrested in the Cape Town township of Lwandle in the early hours of Saturday after they allegedly attempted to hijack a vehicle.

The suspects‚ who were found to be in possession of unlicensed firearms‚ are scheduled to appear in the Magistrate’s Court in Strand on Monday.

“Members of the Lwandle Crime Prevention unit acted on information of two armed suspects driving a white VW Polo who made an attempt to hijack a vehicle earlier this morning.

“Eager to apprehend the criminals‚ the members searched the area until the vehicle was spotted in Mbambiso Road. The passenger pointed his firearm at the approaching police members and he was subsequently shot and wounded‚” said Western Cape police spokesman Lieutenant-Colonel Andrè Traut.

He said both suspects were arrested and found to be in possession of unlicensed firearms comprising a 9mm pistol and a .38 revolver with ammunition. 

