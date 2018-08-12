Home Affairs systems back online

The Department of Home Affairs confirm on Sunday that its systems were back online following a power outage at State Information Technology Agency (SITA) on Friday that resulted in the interruption of delivery of services countrywide.

It said once power had been restored at SITA‚ it had commenced with the process of testing affected applications on its systems including the National Population Register‚ the Home Affairs National Identification System as well as the Live Capture System.

Home Affairs acting Director-General Thulani Mavuso said: “Our technicians have been seized with the enormous task of the restoration of the systems to ensure that by Monday our clients receive the services they require without any interruptions.

"In this regard‚ we have concluded the testing process and are confident that it will be all systems go on Monday. We wish to apologise sincerely to those affected by the unavailability of certain services on Friday.”