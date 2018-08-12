KwaZulu-Natal MEC for Transport‚ Community Safety and Liaison Mxolisi Kaunda has appealed to police to speed up the investigation into a bus crash that killed six people on the R66 in Melmoth on Saturday.

Kaunda said on Sunday that preliminary investigations had revealed that the driver had lost control of the bus which led it to overturn‚ killing five people instantly.

Among those who died on the scene were three women‚ an 11-month old baby and a male. The sixth victim succumbed to injuries at Ngwelezane Hospital on Sunday. The passengers were members of the 12th Apostolic Church in Christ. They were travelling from Gauteng to eMpangeni for the church’s 40th anniversary celebration. Paramedics said there were between 60 and 70 people on the bus.

Kaunda‚ as well as the MEC for Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs‚ Nomusa Dube-Ncube‚ and ANC secretary-general‚ Ace Magashule‚ visited the scene of the crash on Sunday and also visited the injured in hospital.

“As the provincial government‚ we are deeply saddened by this horrific crash and we have asked the police to speed up investigations to establish what could have been the cause of the crash. I have also instructed the officials of the Department of Transport to work with the Road Accident Fund to ensure that all the deceased are given a dignified burial back at home‚” said Kaunda.