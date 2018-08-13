Academic studies resume at Fort Hare university after eight-week strike

After eight weeks of deadlocked negotiations and disruptions at the University of Fort Hare‚ the second semester officially started on Monday.

Management and unions agreed on a 7% wage increase and a R3‚000 once-off payment for each protesting worker.

Additional support and extended exam time are some of the measures the university will exercise in trying to avoid delays caused by the long strike.

Some 500 academic and support staff were involved. Mid-year exams at the institution had come to a halt by 12 June. The initial demand was for a wage increase of 12% and other benefits. Exams are scheduled to resume this week. Exams were postponed twice this past year.