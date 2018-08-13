South Africa

Alert after 13 shipping containers washed overboard

13 August 2018 - 16:23 By Bobby Jordan
The containers slipped off the MSC CHLOE container vessel about 22 nautical miles from Durban harbour.
Image: Patrik Stollarz/Getty Images

Shipping traffic in the vicinity of Durban harbour is being urged to “keep a sharp lookout” for 13 shipping containers lost in a heavy swell.

The containers slipped off the MSC CHLOE container vessel while drifting about 22 nautical miles from Durban harbour late last week‚ according to a statement issued on Monday by the South African Maritime Safety Authority.

At the time the vessel was awaiting berthing instructions.

“MSC has confirmed the contents of the containers as general cargo ranging from cardboard boxes‚ plastic bottles‚ machinery shafts and agricultural supplies‚” the SAMSA statement said. “No lost container contained any IMDG (dangerous) cargo or marine pollutants.

“Reportedly the vessel was drifting and awaiting berthing instructions when a huge swell struck … and caused the vessel to roll about +/- 30 degrees on either side thus leading to the containers falling off their stacked position‚” the statement said.

