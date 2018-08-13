Woman beaters should not be ostracised but should rather be integrated back into society to teach others not to abuse women and children.

These were the words of Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams‚ the deputy minister of telecommunications and postal services‚ at the Shevolution Africa fundraiser gala dinner‚ held at the East London Golf Club on Saturday evening.

Ndabeni-Abrahams formed part of a panel discussing gender-based violence at the event‚ which had previously announced Mduduzi Manana‚ the disgraced former deputy minister of higher education and convicted woman beater‚ as one of the panel members. Manana later withdrew after widespread criticism.