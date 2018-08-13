South Africa

'Don't ostracise woman beaters' - deputy minister stands by Manana

13 August 2018 - 13:59 By Nonsindiso Qwabe
Telecommunications & postal services deputy minister Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams
Telecommunications & postal services deputy minister Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams
Woman beaters should not be ostracised but should rather be integrated back into society to teach others not to abuse women and children.

These were the words of Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams‚ the deputy minister of telecommunications and postal services‚ at the Shevolution Africa fundraiser gala dinner‚ held at the East London Golf Club on Saturday evening.

Ndabeni-Abrahams formed part of a panel discussing gender-based violence at the event‚ which had previously announced Mduduzi Manana‚ the disgraced former deputy minister of higher education and convicted woman beater‚ as one of the panel members. Manana later withdrew after widespread criticism.

However‚ Ndabeni-Abrahams stood by the event’s initial decision to feature Manana.

“I wanted Manana to engage with those who have not yet abused‚ but people thought it wasn’t the right time. When will the right time be? They must be able to tell their stories to educate other men.”

She said rape was taken for granted in SA‚ when in fact it was an illness.

- HeraldLIVE 

