United National Transport Union (UNTU) and the Federation of Unions of South Africa (FEDUSA) reached a wage agreement with the Gautrain’s operating company‚ Bombela‚ putting an end to the two-week strike on Monday. However‚ unions are still demanding that Bombela disclose its financial statements.

Employees will get an 8% basic salary increase with the lowest basic salary increased from R6‚800 to R8‚500. The housing allowance will be increased from R750 to R900 per month. Other allowances will be increased by 8%. Workers will also receive a R5‚000 guaranteed incentive bonus at the end of the year and a second incentive payment of up to R5‚000 in September 2019‚ depending on the Gautrain’s performance.

General Secretary of FEDUSA Dennis George said the unions were satisfied with the final agreement but said‚ “We have not given up on this issue of transparency … We want to see those financial statements even if we have to take it to the Constitutional Court because right now we are just [guessing] and we don’t know if it [the agreement] is fair or not.”

According to the Labour Relations Act‚ if there is a dispute about disclosure of information between unions or employees and the employer‚ the matter should be referred to the Commission for Conciliation‚ Mediation and Arbitration CCMA)‚ which will determine the risk of disclosing the information.