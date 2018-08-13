South Africa

Fees Must Fall activist Khanyile to appear in court

13 August 2018 - 09:23 By Jeff Wicks
Bonginkosi Khanyile was arrested on 27 September 2016 following clashes with police during Fees Must Fall protests. File photo
Image: Rogan Ward

Student activist Bonginkosi Khanyile‚ arrested at the height of the free education movement in 2016‚ is expected to appear in the Durban Regional Court on Monday.

It is understood that the student‚ part of a vibrant Economic Freedom Fighter’s cohort at the Durban University of Technology‚ will tender a plea before Magistrate Simphiwe Hlope.

Khanyile was arrested in September 2016 following Fees Must Fall protests at the DUT campus. He was charged with incitement to commit public violence‚ illegal gathering‚ possession of explosives and dangerous weapons‚ obstructing traffic and causing a nuisance on public roads.

He was granted bail in March 2017‚ only after he took the matter to the Constitutional Court. 

