The Gautrain strike has ended after two weeks‚ with operating company Bombela agreeing to give workers an 8% salary increase.

“The company has agreed to give our members an 8% increase‚ backdated to July 15‚” said Federation of Unions of South Africa (Fedusa) spokesperson Dennis George.

Full Gautrain services will resume on Wednesday‚ according to Bombela.

“In the meantime‚ the reduced service that is currently operational will be further enhanced for [Tuesday] and communicated to passengers and the media over the course of today‚” said Gautrain spokesperson Kesagee Nayager.

“We thank our passengers for their patience and understanding during this time. We can also confirm that passengers who have been unable to utilise their weekly or monthly train products as a result of the strike will be compensated for unused trips and no admin fee will be applied.”

According to the agreement‚ workers who earned below R8‚500 a month would have their salaries brought up to R8‚500.

“There will also be an incentive bonus of R5‚000‚ which is to be paid in December‚ and another bonus linked to key performance areas of the company. This will be paid out in July 2019‚” said George.

“The company will continue to subsidise medical expenses and workers will get a R900 housing allowance.”

George said their members were happy with the offer.

Workers had initially demanded a 10% increase‚ a housing allowance of R1‚600 a month (up from R750 a month)‚ a R20‚000 unconditional bonus per employee‚ increases in nightshift allowances and a night-work transport subsidy.

The strike started on July 30.