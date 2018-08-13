Hawks arrest man for human trafficking after alleged victim escapes

The Hawks arrested a 40-year-old man at the weekend for alleged human trafficking after a 21-year-old alleged victim managed to escape from his clutches.

The victim alleges that she accompanied her friend who visited the suspect in Bellville in February 2018.

After being introduced to the suspect‚ the friend left and never returned.

The victim was allegedly given accommodation and forced into a life of drugs and prostitution. The Hawks said the woman managed to escape recently and she assisted police in identifying the man who was arrested at the weekend.

He is expected to appear in the Bellville Magistrate’s Court to face charges of contravention of the Trafficking in Persons Act.

The Hawks said more arrests were expected.