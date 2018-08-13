In an emotional radio interview‚ a former DJ described how he stopped blood pouring from a cyclist who was shot twice in a robbery in Gauteng over the weekend.

Jon-Jon Pietersen‚ who works at recruitment company PNet‚ told Jacaranda FM on Monday that he and a friend had been driving in the Krugersdorp area looking for new hiking spots when he heard someone shouting for help.

“We hike to raise awareness for animals in distress. We took a drive out. I was sitting on the passenger side with the window open‚ which made me hear the guy. We were on Kromdraai Road… He managed to put his arm out and said‚ ‘Help me’. I climbed out the car. I was cautious as one should be‚” he said.