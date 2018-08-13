South Africa

Luxury watches stolen from Durban mall

13 August 2018 - 14:33 By Jeff Wicks
A jewellery was robbed by armed men who got away with 50 watches and cash.
Armed robbers made off with 50 luxury watches and R20‚000 in cash in a weekend heist executed in record time.

The men robbed a shop in the Springfield Retail Centre in Durban on Sunday – before it could even open to customers.

Police spokeswoman Captain Nqobile Gwala said the store owner had been opening the shop with his colleagues when the armed men stormed in.

“The complainant was at his business premises with his colleagues when two unknown suspects entered. At gunpoint the suspects took jewellery and cash before fleeing the scene. No shots were fired and no injuries were reported‚” she said.

“We can confirm that a case of robbery was opened at Sydenham police station for investigation‚” added Gwala. 

