Mom accused of murdering son to be assessed at mental facility

13 August 2018 - 13:16 By Jeff Wicks
Megan Prins will undergo a 30-day psychiatric evaluation at Fort Napier Mental Hospital.
Image: THULI DLAMINI

A tearful Megan Prins – accused of smothering her 7-year-old son Sloan to death - stole a quick embrace with her parents as she was marched into the holding cells.

Prins made a brief appearance before Durban magistrate Mahomed Motala on Monday.

The court heard that the state prosecutor had secured a bed for Prins at the Fort Napier Mental Hospital‚ where she will undergo a 30-day psychiatric evaluation.

Accused of drugging and smothering the boy to death in a guesthouse in June‚ Prins’ prosecution has been delayed before it has even started – because of a dire bed shortage in the Pietermaritzburg hospital.

Before her case can go anywhere‚ her sanity and capacity to stand trial must be tested‚ requiring the 30-day stay in the facility‚ the only one of its kind in the province.

Burt Laing‚ for Prins‚ said that once the evaluation was complete they would push ahead with an application for bail.

She will appear before Motala again on August 22‚ at which time she will be taken to the hospital to begin her stay.

