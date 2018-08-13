South Africa

'Murder mom' to appear in court

13 August 2018 - 10:03 By Jeff Wicks
Megan Prins. File photo.
Image: THULI DLAMINI

A Durban mother accused of murdering her seven-year-old son in an Umhlanga guesthouse in June is expected to appear in the Durban Magistrate’s Court on Monday.

Megan Prins‚ 34‚ has been held in custody since her arrest and will remain in the Westville remand centre until she undergoes a psychiatric evaluation.

At her last appearance‚ the court heard that Prins had fallen into the queue for her assessment‚ which entailed one month of supervisory detention at the Fort Napier Hospital in Pietermaritzburg.

The state is strongly opposed to her release on bail given the premeditated nature of the boy’s murder.

