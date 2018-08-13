South Africa

'Nothing found' at KZN university after bomb scare

13 August 2018 - 20:54 By Suthentira Govender
UKZN Westville campus, Police blocking student's entrance.
Image: Nhlanhla Mabaso via Twitter

Police bomb experts found no trace of explosives at the trouble-torn University of KwaZulu-Natal on Monday night.

SAPS spokesman Lieutenant Colonel Thulani Zwane confirmed that a team had been deployed after the threat was received.

It came hours after violence erupted at the institution's Westville campus‚ which resulted in lectures being suspended and 17 students arrested for public violence.

The protest related to student concerns about external residences‚ including poor wifi signal and safety issues.

"Police received a complaint of a bomb threat at the campus today at about 15.30pm‚ SAPS Explosives Unit with K9 members went to the area to search but nothing was found."

