One of South Africa’s biggest corporations has raised the bar - and municipal water levels - by installing its own mass water filtration system so it can go off the “water grid”.

Old Mutual unveiled its wastewater-to-drinking-water filtration system at its Mutual Park premises in Pinelands‚ Cape Town‚ on Monday.

It is already harvesting 650 cubic litres of clean water per day by purifying waste water‚ primarily from sewage. Over a month‚ the plant will be saving the City of Cape Town up to 15‚000 kilolitres of water.

Old Mutual’s Chief Operating officer Iain Williamson said it was not only a “milestone event” for the company but for the city too. With approximately 9‚000 people operating on their campus each day‚ last year the company “recognized the need to reduce its dependency on the municipal water supply”.

It is the first large corporation in the country to go off the water grid and those at the helm are hoping to set an example for other corporates.