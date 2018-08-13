'Once again‚ the ConCourt saves SA': Shaun Abrahams ruling welcomed

Civil rights organisations have welcomed a Constitutional Court judgment which found the appointment of Shaun Abrahams as the country’s National Director of Public Prosecutions to be unlawful.

On Monday the highest court in the land ruled that his appointment was invalid because he had benefited from former president Jacob Zuma’s abuse of power.

The Constitutional Court directed President Cyril Ramaphosa to appoint a new National Prosecuting Authority head within 90 days.

“South Africa deserves a National Director of Public Prosecutions that will prosecute without fear‚ favour or prejudice. I was there when the NPA was established‚ and I therefore look forward to the NPA again being restored to an institution of prosecutors that prosecutes in favour of the community‚” said Gerrie Nel‚ Afriforum’s head of private prosecution.

Nel said it was important that the NPA regain public trust and that equality before the law prevailed.