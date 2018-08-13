South Africa

Police investigating bomb threat at KZN university

13 August 2018 - 17:21 By Suthentira Govender
A police bomb squad was deployed to the UKZN Westville campus.
Image: Nhlanhla Mabaso via Twitter

A police bomb squad was deployed to the trouble-torn University of KwaZulu-Natal late on Monday to investigate a bomb threat.

It comes hours after violence erupted at the institution's Westville campus‚ which resulted in lectures being suspended and 17 students arrested for public violence.

The protest was related to student concerns about external residences‚ including poor Wi-Fi signal and safety issues.

SAPS spokesman Captain Nqobile Gwala confirmed police were at the scene to probe the threat.

This is a developing story.

