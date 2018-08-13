South Africa

Pregnancy and GP visits totalled as government medical scheme spends over R29bn in claims

13 August 2018 - 13:52 By Timeslive
According to the Government Employees Medical Scheme a whopping R29.1-billion has been spent on the medical aid's 1.8-million-strong membership base in 2017
Image: Alexander Korzh/123rf

South Africa’s second largest medical scheme - the Government Employees Medical Scheme (GEMS) - paid out of 91-million claims for its 1.8-million-strong membership base during 2017‚ amounting to a total value of more than R29.1-billion.

Dr Guni Goolab‚ Principal Officer of GEMS‚ said in a statement on Monday the claims included 5.6-million family practitioner consultations‚ 440‚738 hospital admissions and close to a million medical specialist consultations.

There were 24‚538 babies delivered and 87‚348 specialist consultations for pregnancy supervision. In addition‚ there were 13‚162 cataract procedures‚ and over 45-million medicines among the 91-million claim lines covered.

