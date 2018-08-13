The FW de Klerk Foundation on Monday welcomed a Constitutional Court judgment which found the appointment of Shaun Abrahams as the country’s National Director of Public Prosecutions to be unlawful.

On Monday the highest court in the land ruled that his appointment was invalid because he had benefited from former president Jacob Zuma’s abuse of power.

The Constitutional Court directed President Cyril Ramaphosa to appoint a new National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) head within 90 days.

While welcoming the ruling‚ the De Klerk foundation said it wouldn’t be an automatic fix for the beleaguered prosecutions body.

“That is not to suggest that the problems that have besieged the nation’s crime-fighting body are close to being resolved‚” the foundation said.

It said the arduous task of finding a suitable replacement for Abrahams must now begin.

“This search takes place while senior members in the ranks of the NPA‚ including Nomgcobo Jiba and Lawrence Mrwebi‚ still have questions regarding their competency and fitness to hold office‚” the foundation said.