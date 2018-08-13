South Africa

School closed after pupils go on rampage

13 August 2018 - 12:17 By Aretha Linden
The pupils at Meyisi Secondary School are demanding the reappointment of a teacher who has been medically boarded.
An Eastern Cape school has been temporarily closed after pupils‚ allegedly drunk‚ ran amok and stoned the principal‚ his vehicle‚ the circuit manager’s vehicle and the school windows.

The pupils at Meyisi Secondary School in Flagstaff‚ who have been protesting for two weeks‚ are demanding the permanent reappointment of a teacher who has been medically boarded.

According to education spokesperson Malibongwe Mtima‚ the level of violence displayed by the pupils left the department little choice but to declare the school unsafe. It has been indefinitely closed since Thursday.

A meeting attended by the local traditional leader‚ teachers’ unions and police failed to defuse the pupils’ anger.

“Some of the learners‚ who appeared to be drunk‚ became violent during the meeting. They overpowered even the police who were present and went on to throw stones at the district director’s vehicle‚” said Mtima.

Mtima said on Sunday that he could not comment on when the teacher was medically boarded‚ as matters of incapacity leave and ill-health retirement were handled by the Department of Public Service and Administration.

