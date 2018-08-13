Security guard in critical condition after being shot

A security guard is in a critical condition after he was found shot near a railway station in Benoni.

Netcare 911 spokesperson Shawn Herbst said the security guard was found near the Apex railway station on Sunday night.

“He was shot in the chest and was found to be in a critical condition.”

Herbst said the man‚ believed to be in his 30s‚ was airlifted to Union hospital.

“I assume he was on duty when the shooting occurred. Other than that‚ we don’t know why he was shot‚” Herbst said.