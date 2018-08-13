South Africa

Tensions remain high in Hout Bay as missing 'poacher' is feared dead

13 August 2018 - 13:52 By Bobby Jordan
Angry Hangberg residents protested over the weekend and accused fisheries compliance officers of shooting Deurick van Blerk.
Family and friends of a missing diver held hands in prayer on Monday‚ a day after violent protests in Hout Bay over his apparent death while poaching in Cape Town.

Deurick van Blerk‚ 25‚ is presumed dead after disappearing overboard during a clash with an anti-poaching patrol at sea in the early hours of Saturday morning.

Two other divers from Hangberg in Hout Bay were arrested during the altercation and are currently in custody.

Angry Hangberg residents accused fisheries compliance officers of shooting Van Blerk. It is the latest in a series of violent confrontations between law enforcers and community fishermen‚ many of whom survive off poaching abalone and West Coast rock lobster.

Unhappiness over the latest clash led to community members ransacking sections of Hout Bay harbour‚ including the harbourmaster’s office‚ on Sunday.

Edward van Blerk‚ father of the missing diver‚ was among a group of residents waiting on the harbour slipway for police divers to return from their search on Monday. He told TimesLIVE that he needed clarity on what had happened out at sea: “I am just a father who has lost a son. I just want his body‚” he said. “I don’t have anything against anybody.”

However‚ several other community members criticised government authorities for targeting poachers‚ who they claimed were forced to operate illegally due to being excluded from the formal fishing rights allocation process.

Khoisan rights activists added their support for the community and the family of the missing diver. “It was his aboriginal right to go into the sea‚” said community leader Tanyan Gradwell.

By midday on Monday‚ police and community members were still waiting on the slipway‚ with the search expected to last for a few hours. Tourist buses continued to operate‚ while curious onlookers watched from an adjoining coffee shop.

Some local business operators said they feared further violent protests‚ should the police search prove futile.

The Department of Agriculture‚ Forestry and Fisheries said on Monday that all stakeholders who used Hout Bay harbour for their commercial fishing landings - such as the Hake Longline Association‚ the Tuna Association and the Pelagic Fishing Industry Association - were advised to divert their landings to Cape Town harbour.

“This decision is due to the current unrest and volatile situation in Hout Bay harbour‚” said the department.

