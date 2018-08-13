Family and friends of a missing diver held hands in prayer on Monday‚ a day after violent protests in Hout Bay over his apparent death while poaching in Cape Town.

Deurick van Blerk‚ 25‚ is presumed dead after disappearing overboard during a clash with an anti-poaching patrol at sea in the early hours of Saturday morning.

Two other divers from Hangberg in Hout Bay were arrested during the altercation and are currently in custody.

Angry Hangberg residents accused fisheries compliance officers of shooting Van Blerk. It is the latest in a series of violent confrontations between law enforcers and community fishermen‚ many of whom survive off poaching abalone and West Coast rock lobster.

Unhappiness over the latest clash led to community members ransacking sections of Hout Bay harbour‚ including the harbourmaster’s office‚ on Sunday.