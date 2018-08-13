The trial of the former assistant waterpolo coach of Parktown Boys High‚ who allegedly raped or molested a group of pupils‚ has been postponed to tomorrow.

Advocate Arveena Persad‚ acting for the state‚ told acting Judge Peet Johnson in the Palm Ridge Magistrate's Court that there was a need for further consultation between the accused and his attorney‚ and between the defence and state.

Advocate William Robertse is representing the accused‚ who has sought legal aid.

The 22-year-old suspect‚ who may not be named because he has not yet pleaded‚ faces 160 charges‚ including 32 of attempted murder relating to choking incidents. He allegedly tried to strangle or choke his young victims‚ resulting in a couple of boys losing consciousness.

He was caught on surveillance camera fondling a 15-year-old in the school's hostel in November 2016. He was arrested soon afterwards and granted bail a month later.

It is alleged that the accused‚ who had been one of the school's star waterpolo players when he was a pupil there‚ touched the boys' genitals under water on several occasions when they were training.

It is understood that some of the incidents of choking may have taken place during rough play‚ such as mixed martial arts and wrestling in the hostel.