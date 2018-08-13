A KwaZulu-Natal man will appear in court on Monday for allegedly kidnapping an 11-year-old girl.

“Police in Port Shepstone arrested a 45-year-old suspect after a missing girl was found at his place of residence‚” the police said in a statement.

According to the police‚ the girl was taken from her home in KwaNyuswa last month.

“An extensive investigation led police to the Bhobhoyi area with the assistance of the community members after the picture of the missing child was seen in print media. The suspect was immediately arrested and taken to Hillcrest police station for detention.

“He will appear in Pinetown Magistrate’s Court [on Monday].”

The girl was taken to hospital for a medical check-up.

In a separate case‚ a woman will appear in the Randburg Magistrate’s Court on Monday‚ after a 10-day-old baby was kidnapped on Thursday in Diepsloot.

“It is alleged that the woman‚ pretending to be a social worker‚ befriended the child’s mother while the latter was pregnant‚” police said.