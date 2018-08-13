Government should stop tinkering with zero-rating of the VAT system and rather focus its efforts on regulating food prices and increasing wages and social grants.

This is according to Julie Smith‚ founder of the Pietermaritzburg Economic Justice and Dignity Group‚ who says the food crisis is much bigger than simply tinkering around with zero-rating.

"Households don’t have enough money to put food on the table‚ which is leading to a massive health crisis. We need to look beyond the VAT angle to see how we can make food more affordable‚" said Smith.

She was responding to the release on Friday of a report on zero-rating additional items.

The report was prepared by a panel of experts led by Stellenbosch University professor Ingrid Woolard. It recommended that white bread‚ bread flour‚ cake flour‚ sanitary products‚ school uniforms and nappies be zero-rated from VAT in addition to the 19 items already zero-rated. The panel estimated that its recommended items would represent a loss to the fiscus of about R4bn in VAT revenue.